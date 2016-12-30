 
Die Stiftshütte

speaker: Jan Rouw
ID: jma002
Language: german
description: Eine dreiteilige Vortragsreihe über das Zelt der Zusammenkunft (2. Mose 25-40).
bible references: 2. Mose 25-40
date published: 30.12.2016
  download sermon
  duration
part 1
save high quality (61.5 mb, 128 kbps) 		play in Winamp / Windows Media Player 01:04:03
part 2
save high quality (59.53 mb, 128 kbps) 		play in Winamp / Windows Media Player 01:02:00
part 3
save high quality (56.77 mb, 128 kbps) 		play in Winamp / Windows Media Player 00:59:08
sum   03:05:11
 
     
 
